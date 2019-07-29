Comparison of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 69.67 N/A -2.94 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 6 1.83 N/A 0.55 10.60

Table 1 demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 25.39%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kamada Ltd.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.