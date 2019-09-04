Comparison of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.41 N/A -2.94 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.07 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.52 and it happens to be 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 40.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a 113.59% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.