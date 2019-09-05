Comparison of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.36 N/A -2.94 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1128.79 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 40.93%. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 167.08% and its average price target is $15.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 0% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.