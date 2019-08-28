Comparison of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.80 N/A 3.43 16.39 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.82 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Risk & Volatility

Voya Financial Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eaton Vance Corp. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

$63.67 is Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.31%. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Corp.’s potential upside is 8.75% and its consensus target price is $44. The information presented earlier suggests that Voya Financial Inc. looks more robust than Eaton Vance Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.