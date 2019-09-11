Comparison of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.18 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and OFS Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 4.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.