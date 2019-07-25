Comparison of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.99
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
