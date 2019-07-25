Comparison of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.99 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.