Comparison of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 19 1.47 N/A 1.23 14.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.