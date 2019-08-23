Comparison of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Since Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.29 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 43.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.