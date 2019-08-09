Comparison of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Since VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation 4 0.27 N/A -1.91 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 38 1.07 N/A 1.88 22.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VOXX International Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7% Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

VOXX International Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. From a competition point of view, Johnson Controls International plc has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VOXX International Corporation. Its rival Johnson Controls International plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.8 respectively. VOXX International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

VOXX International Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc’s potential downside is -12.67% and its average price target is $37.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VOXX International Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.4% and 93.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of VOXX International Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43% Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation was less bullish than Johnson Controls International plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Johnson Controls International plc beats VOXX International Corporation.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.