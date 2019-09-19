Comparison of voxeljet AG (VJET) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Since voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) are part of the Computer Peripherals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet AG 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 10 1.74 N/A 0.71 16.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet AG 0.00% 0% 0% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 20.6% 15.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.91 beta indicates that voxeljet AG is 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of voxeljet AG are 5.4 and 3.8. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated has 4.5 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. voxeljet AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

voxeljet AG and TransAct Technologies Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.2% and 50.9%. 18.87% are voxeljet AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 2.66% 4.91% 28.6% 14.67% 6.79% 33.18%

For the past year voxeljet AG was less bullish than TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

TransAct Technologies Incorporated beats voxeljet AG on 7 of the 8 factors.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRALTM print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant solutions, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, and oil and gas. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.