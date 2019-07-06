Comparison of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.68 N/A 3.05 21.87 Lexington Realty Trust 9 5.96 N/A 1.08 8.53

Table 1 highlights Vornado Realty Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Vornado Realty Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vornado Realty Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta means Vornado Realty Trust’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Lexington Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Vornado Realty Trust’s upside potential is 11.42% at a $73 consensus price target. Lexington Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a -15.70% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vornado Realty Trust looks more robust than Lexington Realty Trust as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares and 82.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. 1.8% are Vornado Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59% Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lexington Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.