Comparison of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. 11 2.95 N/A 0.04 295.24 Iridium Communications Inc. 24 5.82 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vonage Holdings Corp. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iridium Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vonage Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Iridium Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Iridium Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vonage Holdings Corp. and Iridium Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.65% and an $14.2 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Iridium Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.67, while its potential downside is -3.37%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Vonage Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Iridium Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares and 84% of Iridium Communications Inc. shares. About 4.9% of Vonage Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Iridium Communications Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -0.64% 7.36% 27.7% 36.26% -2.67% 42.04% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.75% 8.63% -7.09% 32.36% 43.73% 37.89%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iridium Communications Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vonage Holdings Corp. beats Iridium Communications Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.