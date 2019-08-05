Comparison of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

This is a contrast between Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Staffing & Outsourcing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -1.08 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 35 0.79 N/A 2.63 11.31

In table 1 we can see Volt Information Sciences Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Volt Information Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Volt Information Sciences Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Volt Information Sciences Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is $39.33, which is potential 33.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.8% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -5.05% -0.54% -13.34% -8.59% -13.16% -4.78%

For the past year Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 113.49% stronger performance while Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has -4.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.