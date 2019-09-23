Comparison of VOC Energy Trust (VOC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.84 N/A 0.75 7.38 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.68 N/A 2.88 7.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. VOC Energy Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Oasis Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 68.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 46.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust was more bullish than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats VOC Energy Trust.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.