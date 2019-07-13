Comparison of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3365.97 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VIVUS Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.56 beta which is 456.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 31.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 13.7%. About 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.