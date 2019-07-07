Comparison of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.53 N/A 3.52 4.18

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk & Volatility

VIVUS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. From a competition point of view, Innoviva Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 66 and 66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.