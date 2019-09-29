Comparison of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.74 9.62M -3.22 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of VIVUS Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 241,884,790.43% 90.4% -11.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 223,546,563.67% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VIVUS Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s potential upside is 279.15% and its average price target is $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.