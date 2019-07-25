Comparison of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We are contrasting VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VIVUS Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

VIVUS Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta which is 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. VIVUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of VIVUS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.28% weaker performance.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.