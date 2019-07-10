Comparison of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.22 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

VIVUS Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.