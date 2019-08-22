Comparison of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Both VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.45 N/A -0.84 0.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 20 0.00 N/A 1.64 11.96

Table 1 highlights VivoPower International PLC and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VivoPower International PLC and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VivoPower International PLC and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is $21.5, which is potential 11.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of VivoPower International PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 28.4% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC shares. Competitively, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. -2.2% -12.66% 2.14% 23.29% 45.65% 98.08%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC has weaker performance than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. beats VivoPower International PLC on 7 of the 9 factors.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.