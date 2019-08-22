Comparison of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Both VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.45 N/A -0.84 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 10 0.70 N/A 0.02 534.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VivoPower International PLC and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VivoPower International PLC and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for VivoPower International PLC and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s potential upside is 1.09% and its consensus price target is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of VivoPower International PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.8% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited -1.07% 10.21% -16.46% -12.8% -23.86% -0.39%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC had bullish trend while Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors VivoPower International PLC.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.