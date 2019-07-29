Comparison of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.40 N/A -1.63 0.00 ABIOMED Inc. 293 16.25 N/A 5.61 46.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viveve Medical Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viveve Medical Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABIOMED Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ABIOMED Inc. are 6.8 and 6 respectively. ABIOMED Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viveve Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Viveve Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ABIOMED Inc.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.