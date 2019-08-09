Comparison of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

This is a contrast between Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.14 N/A 0.25 17.40 PCM Inc. 31 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and PCM Inc. PCM Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PCM Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and PCM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.7 beta indicates that Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PCM Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Vitamin Shoppe Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PCM Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and PCM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.19% and an $7 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and PCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. had bearish trend while PCM Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors PCM Inc. beats Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.