Comparison of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.10 N/A 0.25 17.40 Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.23 N/A 0.95 6.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Party City Holdco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Party City Holdco Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Party City Holdco Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Party City Holdco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s upside potential is 59.82% at a $7 consensus target price. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc.’s potential upside is 76.66% and its consensus target price is $10.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Party City Holdco Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.