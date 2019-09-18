Comparison of Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

We are comparing Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. 24 1.14 N/A 0.90 23.98 PG&E Corporation 18 0.38 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vistra Energy Corp. and PG&E Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vistra Energy Corp. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, PG&E Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. PG&E Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vistra Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vistra Energy Corp. and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 PG&E Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

The upside potential is 19.63% for Vistra Energy Corp. with average target price of $32. Meanwhile, PG&E Corporation’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 44.68%. Based on the results delivered earlier, PG&E Corporation is looking more favorable than Vistra Energy Corp., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares and 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares. Competitively, PG&E Corporation has 0.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25% PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than PG&E Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Vistra Energy Corp. beats PG&E Corporation.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.