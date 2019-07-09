Comparison of Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.96 N/A 0.90 27.37 IDACORP Inc. 99 3.72 N/A 4.51 22.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vistra Energy Corp. and IDACORP Inc. IDACORP Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra Energy Corp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than IDACORP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8% IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7%

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vistra Energy Corp. Its rival IDACORP Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. IDACORP Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vistra Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vistra Energy Corp. and IDACORP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vistra Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $34.33, while its potential upside is 53.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vistra Energy Corp. and IDACORP Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, IDACORP Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03% IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp. has weaker performance than IDACORP Inc.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats Vistra Energy Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.