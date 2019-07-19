Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

We are comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.52 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, VIVUS Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 2% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.