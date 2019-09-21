Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.