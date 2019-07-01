Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.