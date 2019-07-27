Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 95.8%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 57.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.