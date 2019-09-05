Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We will be contrasting the differences between VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.48 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.