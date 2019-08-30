Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.19 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, ImmuCell Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 7.3 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 23.1%. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.