Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.48 shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 50.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.