Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

As Biotechnology businesses, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 17.5%. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.