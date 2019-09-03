Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 33.8% respectively. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.