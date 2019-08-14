Comparison of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.48. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 4.9%. Insiders owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics Plc beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.