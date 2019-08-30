Comparison of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

We will be comparing the differences between Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 4 2.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vista Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8% Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold Corp. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kinross Gold Corporation’s beta is 0.01 which is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Kinross Gold Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinross Gold Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Kinross Gold Corporation has 9.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22% Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07%

For the past year Vista Gold Corp. has stronger performance than Kinross Gold Corporation

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats Vista Gold Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.