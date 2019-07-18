Comparison of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -0.92 0.00 Radware Ltd. 25 4.72 N/A 0.37 64.68

Table 1 demonstrates Vislink Technologies Inc. and Radware Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.9% -47.9% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radware Ltd.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Radware Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.4% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares and 70.7% of Radware Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69% Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Radware Ltd. has 6.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.