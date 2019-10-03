Comparison of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 14.08M -8.70 0.00 Inseego Corp. 4 -2.32 32.62M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vislink Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vislink Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 1,850,440,268.10% -149.2% -49.2% Inseego Corp. 730,734,767.03% 18% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vislink Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Inseego Corp. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vislink Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 65.7%. About 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance while Inseego Corp. has 25.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.