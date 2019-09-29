Comparison of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

As Communication Equipment companies, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 14.08M -8.70 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 7 -3.98 535.03M 0.19 38.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vislink Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vislink Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 1,768,399,899.52% -149.2% -49.2% BlackBerry Limited 7,731,647,398.84% 4.6% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BlackBerry Limited is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vislink Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BlackBerry Limited’s consensus price target is $7.83, while its potential upside is 48.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 56.6% respectively. Insiders held 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while BlackBerry Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats on 11 of the 12 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.