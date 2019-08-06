Comparison of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

Both Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|3
|0.07
|N/A
|-8.70
|0.00
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|4
|1.71
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Demonstrates Vislink Technologies Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-149.2%
|-49.2%
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.7%
|-14.2%
Volatility & Risk
Vislink Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Vislink Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 76.6% respectively. Insiders owned 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|2.68%
|-31.14%
|-64.09%
|-69.74%
|-82.03%
|-63.02%
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|0.23%
|0.23%
|26.14%
|16.23%
|10.17%
|36.2%
For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance while Aerohive Networks Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance.
Summary
Aerohive Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.
Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
