Comparison of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

Both Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -8.70 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.71 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Vislink Technologies Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 76.6% respectively. Insiders owned 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance while Aerohive Networks Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Aerohive Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.