Comparison of Visa Inc. (V) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

Both Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa Inc. 162 17.73 N/A 4.65 38.26 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.11 N/A 0.05 24.00

Demonstrates Visa Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Dragon Victory International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Visa Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Visa Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Visa Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Visa Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dragon Victory International Limited is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Dragon Victory International Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Visa Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Visa Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93 Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Visa Inc. has an average price target of $188.57, and a 6.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Visa Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Visa Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year Visa Inc. had bullish trend while Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats Dragon Victory International Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.