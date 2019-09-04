Comparison of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.81 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 25.94% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.