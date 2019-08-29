Comparison of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.28 N/A 8.70 10.73 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.04 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.