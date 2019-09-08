Comparison of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.35 N/A 8.70 10.73 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.