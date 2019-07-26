Comparison of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 104 1.33 N/A 7.82 15.07 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a 11.83% upside potential and a consensus target price of $118.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 10.65% respectively. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.