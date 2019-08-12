Comparison of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.88 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than Golub Capital BDC Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.74% and an $114.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 41.94% respectively. 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.