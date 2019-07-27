Comparison of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 104 1.43 N/A 7.82 15.07 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.89 N/A 0.36 39.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$118 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares. Insiders held 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.