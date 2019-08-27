Comparison of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), both competing one another are Investment Brokerage – National companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial Inc. 23 2.82 N/A 1.00 21.75 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.27 N/A 4.06 12.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Virtu Financial Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Virtu Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.4% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Virtu Financial Inc.’s current beta is -0.6 and it happens to be 160.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Virtu Financial Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Virtu Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 38.89% at a $25 consensus target price. Competitively E*TRADE Financial Corporation has an average target price of $54, with potential upside of 33.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Virtu Financial Inc. seems more appealing than E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares and 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares. 0.4% are Virtu Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtu Financial Inc. -0.28% 0.46% -11% -14.34% 4.86% -15.84% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year Virtu Financial Inc. had bearish trend while E*TRADE Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Virtu Financial Inc.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.