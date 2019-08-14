Comparison of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Both VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX Holding Corp 6 5113.04 N/A -0.36 0.00 Momo Inc. 33 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VirnetX Holding Corp and Momo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6% Momo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

VirnetX Holding Corp is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.31 beta. Momo Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VirnetX Holding Corp is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Momo Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. VirnetX Holding Corp is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Momo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VirnetX Holding Corp and Momo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX Holding Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Momo Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Momo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.48 consensus price target and a 42.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VirnetX Holding Corp and Momo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.9% and 72%. Insiders held roughly 10% of VirnetX Holding Corp’s shares. Comparatively, Momo Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirnetX Holding Corp 1.53% 17.15% 15.48% 44.18% 143.67% 204.58% Momo Inc. -4.77% -7.51% -3.47% 15.95% -13.78% 45.25%

For the past year VirnetX Holding Corp has stronger performance than Momo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Momo Inc. beats VirnetX Holding Corp.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application. The company also offers games, which are designed with various themes, cultural characteristics, and features to appeal to various segments of the game player community; paid emoticons, and mobile marketing services; and live video, value-added, and other services. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.